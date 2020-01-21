Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

ZEN traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,037 shares of company stock worth $6,311,069 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 400.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

