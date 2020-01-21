Morgan Stanley Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $70.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen downgraded Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.02. 374,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,728. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.