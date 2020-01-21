Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $182.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

NYSE:KSU traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.33. 363,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

