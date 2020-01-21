State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. 368,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,489. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

