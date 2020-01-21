State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.
Shares of STT stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. 368,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,489. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.
In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 868.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after buying an additional 1,111,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.