Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. 495,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.