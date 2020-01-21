Kansas City Southern’s (KSU) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $188.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $184.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.
Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 236,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,776. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34.
In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
