Kansas City Southern’s (KSU) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $188.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $184.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 236,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,776. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

