SunTrust Banks Lowers Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) to Hold

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 547,344 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Extraction Oil & Gas
