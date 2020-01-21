SunTrust Banks Lowers Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) to Hold

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:CDEV) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 547,344 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

