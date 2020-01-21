Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Sell

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

SBSI traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.