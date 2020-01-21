Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) to Strong Sell

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology's earnings estimates for the fiscal 2020 have undergone downward revisions over the past 60 days. The company expects higher SG&A expenses owing to strategic efforts in growth areas like additive manufacturing will impact margins. Further, weak transportation demand amid trade concerns and soft global light vehicle markets will dent its top-line performance in the near term. Moreover, persistent challenges in the Amega West business unit due to industry headwinds in oil & gas industry are expected to weigh on Carpenter Technology’s results in the second-quarter fiscal 2020. The company’s Industrial end-use market has been plagued by the U.S.-China trade woes and waning global demand. Hence, recent contraction in the manufacturing sector is likely to impact Carpenter Technology's results.”

CRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,458. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after buying an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

