Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.848-6.848 billion.Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 24,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

