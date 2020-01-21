Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 21st (ADSK, C, DAL, GCO, NTGN, PVT, PXS, RF, RHP, RNSHF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 21st:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2019 results reflected higher revenues and loans, partly offset by rise in expenses and cost of credit. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well for the long term. Further, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low rates in the days ahead. Also, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities are also commendable. However, pending litigation issues might keep legal expenses elevated. Additionally, decline in equity-market revenues and volatile underwriting business are concerns for the company.”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.50 target price on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

