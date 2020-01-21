Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.