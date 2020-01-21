Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

ETW opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $10.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

