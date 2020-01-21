Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:LEN.B opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Lennar has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

