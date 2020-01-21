Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ETG opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

