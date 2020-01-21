Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.
NYSE:ETG opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.
