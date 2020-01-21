ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.51 ($15.71).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €11.71 ($13.62) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.98.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.