easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,350 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,359.33 ($17.88).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,508 ($19.84) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

