Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

