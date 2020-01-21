Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 732.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

