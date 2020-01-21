Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Shares of FB stock opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,095,300 shares of company stock valued at $208,127,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

