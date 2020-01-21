Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

