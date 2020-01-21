Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.90 ($65.00).

FRA FRE opened at €48.47 ($56.36) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

