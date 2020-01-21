Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.86. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of €25.58 ($29.74).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.