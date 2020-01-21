Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.83 ($55.62).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €43.85 ($50.99) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €44.25 ($51.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $530.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

