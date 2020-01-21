Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €8.00 Price Target

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.91 ($8.03).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KCO stock opened at €5.82 ($6.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a market cap of $584.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of €7.37 ($8.56).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.