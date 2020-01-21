ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.75 ($19.48) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.43 ($19.11).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.68 ($15.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.93. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

