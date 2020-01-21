Hugo Boss’ (BOSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.00 ($63.95).

BOSS opened at €46.67 ($54.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.07. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

