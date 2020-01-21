Miners’ Reward Token Trading 91.4% Higher Over Last Week (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 91.4% against the dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $184,291.00 and $545.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform . The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

