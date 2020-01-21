alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective from Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AOX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

AOX opened at €17.36 ($20.19) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

