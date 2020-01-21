Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

