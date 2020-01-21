Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €27.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

