Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €27.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MT. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush
Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush
Microchip Technology Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley
Microchip Technology Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley
Facebook PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley
Facebook PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley
Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials Price Target to $70.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials Price Target to $70.00
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Wacker Neuson Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Wacker Neuson Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report