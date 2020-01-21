GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $53,690.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. GenesisX has a total market cap of $53,690.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

