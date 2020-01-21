LINKA Tops 1-Day Volume of $89,969.00 (LINKA)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, LINKA has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $89,969.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037512 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000547 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.77 or 0.05481615 BTC.
  • IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026875 BTC.
  • OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034147 BTC.
  • Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127486 BTC.
  • ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002586 BTC.
  • Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.



Latest News

Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush
Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Corp Issued By Wedbush
Microchip Technology Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley
Microchip Technology Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley
Facebook PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley
Facebook PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley
Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials Price Target to $70.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials Price Target to $70.00
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Wacker Neuson Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Wacker Neuson Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report