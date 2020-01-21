PegNet Price Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $10,227.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,056,169,561 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.