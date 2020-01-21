Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Up 40.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $115.56 million and $11.77 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00007154 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bithumb and BtcTrade.im. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004057 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026318 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinnest, YoBit, Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, HitBTC, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.