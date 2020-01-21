Eryllium (ERY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,133.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.01296865 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.