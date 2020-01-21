Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $788.45 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Neo has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $788.45 million and $459.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex, BigONE and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Liquid, Livecoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Binance, Coinsuper, Allcoin, Bittrex, BitForex, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Bibox, Cobinhood, Switcheo Network, Ovis, COSS, Tidebit, CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Exrates, TDAX, Koinex, Bitinka, Coinnest, ZB.COM, BigONE, BCEX, BitMart and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

