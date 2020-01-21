Litecoin Price Hits $57.69 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $57.69 or 0.00666118 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitBay, Kuna and QBTC. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $3.84 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,906,094 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

