Cardano Tops One Day Volume of $88.19 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Cardano has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $88.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022482 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02698627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Exmo, OKEx, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Bitbns, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.