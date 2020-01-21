Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARAV. Wedbush raised their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

