Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $179.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

