Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

