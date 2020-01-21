Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

NYSE DIS opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

