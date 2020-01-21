$2.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.34. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

