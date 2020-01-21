United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92. United Technologies reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTX. Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

