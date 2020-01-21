Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 76,676 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5,374.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

