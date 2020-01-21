Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

