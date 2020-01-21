Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

