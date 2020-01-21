iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $74,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,220,000 after buying an additional 256,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 571,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 341,086 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

