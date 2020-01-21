Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,211 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

